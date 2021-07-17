I received a letter from Bozeman that asks for appeal of the storm water and Traffic Impact Study. The location of the Whole Foods project is located on the grounds of Gallatin Valley Mall. Storm water is drained through the parking lot and ends up flowing down to a catch ditch located at Virginia Way and west Babcock Street.
As far as I know there is no underground storm water detention facility anywhere near the mall so why is there a problem concerning stormwater? Could it be that the city commission is trying to make Whole Foods pay for something that is not necessary?
They did this kind of shenanigan with Kohl's department store requiring them to pay for a stop light that was nowhere near their store so they could get their certificate of occupancy. Kohl's won that law suit. They also required Hobby Lobby to repave the parking that their store is located in before they could get a certificate of occupancy. Hobby Lobby did not repave the parking lot and won that law suit also.
The traffic impact study doesn't make any sense either. The Whole Foods project is on highway 191, a state thoroughfare all the way through Bozeman. Also, there is already a traffic light at College and 191 (Main Street) within approximately 100 feet from the store location. So is there a problem with traffic or is the commission trying to do the same thing they did against Kohl's?
I would have submitted this to the city but they ignore the citizens of Bozeman if our concerns don't meet their policies.