Parents are accustomed to change in education. We know that teachers change, school administrators change, and school boundary lines occasionally change. What parents do not expect is the closure of an elementary school in their neighborhood.
The preliminary Bozeman School District Budget Committee recommendations released on Dec. 12 include the closure of an elementary school, citing decreased K-5 enrollment over the past three years. But as recently as early 2020, all elementary schools were nearly full and there were plans to ask voters for an estimated $20 million dollars in May 2021 to build a ninth elementary school. The pandemic caused a dip in enrollment, but K-5 enrollment has now bounced back to 2015 levels. Birth rates in Bozeman increased in 2021-2022 and Bozeman's growth is expected to continue for at least the next 20 years.
At the community forum on Dec. 14, BSD7 staff acknowledged that they do not have great confidence in their enrollment projections going forward, and that their “worst fear” would be to close an elementary school and need to open one later if enrollment increases.
Families make major life decisions that are tied to local elementary schools; they choose homes and jobs based on their trust that the neighborhood elementary school will be there. Closing an elementary school to save $300,000 then later asking voters for $20 million dollars to build a new one would catastrophically break that trust.
Bozeman has historically been very supportive of education bond measures. The potential of closing of a Title 1 elementary school in the core of the city has many families wondering whether that support will be as easy to muster in the future.
Hannah Smith
Bozeman
