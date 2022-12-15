Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

What if your neighbor's house sold and a fraternity moved in? This can happen now in any residential zoning district in Bozeman!

In 2022 a single family 4-bedroom home was sold & rented to a fraternity. Six members live there but all 45 members plus guests party there. Imagine loud music, drinking games, 50-100 people (some spilling into the street) and lots of parked cars in your neighborhood.

Neighbors by this new fraternity are in R2 zoning. They understood new or relocated fraternity and sorority houses were only allowed in R5, RO & conditionally in R3.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you