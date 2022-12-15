What if your neighbor's house sold and a fraternity moved in? This can happen now in any residential zoning district in Bozeman!
In 2022 a single family 4-bedroom home was sold & rented to a fraternity. Six members live there but all 45 members plus guests party there. Imagine loud music, drinking games, 50-100 people (some spilling into the street) and lots of parked cars in your neighborhood.
Neighbors by this new fraternity are in R2 zoning. They understood new or relocated fraternity and sorority houses were only allowed in R5, RO & conditionally in R3.
But no, in 2018 the city revised its Unified Development Code (UDC) and removed fraternity and sorority houses from the “Authorized Uses in Residential Zoning Districts” (Table 38.310-030A).
When asked how fraternities and sorority houses are handled today, city planning said they consider them “Group Living" and allow them in all residential zoning including R1 and R2. Did the city not think about how this change would affect neighborhood livability?
Who knew? 140 neighbors surveyed east of MSU did not. City neighborhood association representatives did not. It was not mentioned in 2017’s “UDC Deep Dive” neighborhood presentation and public records don’t show any reference to this change.
A group of neighbors have asked the city to reinstate fraternities and sorority houses into the “Authorized Uses in Residential Zoning Districts” table and allow them only in R5, RO and conditionally R3. The city fee for this request — $2,500, which concerned neighbors fundraised to help all city neighborhoods retain their livability.
This request will go before the Community Development Advisory Board and city commission in January. Send your concerns to agenda@bozeman.net, Write a letter to the editor and come to the Public Hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 24.
Kathy Powell
Bozeman
