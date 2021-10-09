Letter to the editor: What has become of our nation's sense of community? Jack Kligerman Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once upon a time, there was a community called “The United States.” During World War II, most everyone pulled together. Families made do with ration books; children collected tin cans and newspapers. Few abstained from the effort, nor claimed individual freedom as their reason. The war left 420,000 Americans dead. (Compare COVID-19 deaths below). Later, the country pulled together when the polio epidemic struck, causing at first more than 15,000 paralytic cases per year and uncounted deaths; then, before vaccines, as many as 57,000 deaths. Polio primarily affected children. The effects of this frightening disease were visible everywhere: children in wheelchairs; others limping on paralyzed legs; more with withered arms and dangling hands. Pictures of children in iron lungs published in the newspapers. No one could avoid seeing the effects of polio.So it was with parents' great relief when the Salk vaccine became available in 1955, followed by the Sabin vaccine in 1963. Did the country not pull together? I was in high school in 1955, and all the students assembled in the gym in order to be inoculated. None of us objected. The 57,000 cases fell to less than 100 in the 1960s, and fewer than 10 in the 1970's. Then down to zero by 1979. Compare this to the present pandemic: Deaths in hospitals are almost invisible to the public; even relatives are prevented from attending the dying. Post-COVID effects cannot be seen. All that is asked now is that citizens wear masks and get vaccinated. But many in the country — abetted by governors — cry that their individual freedom is being violated. What has become of community? Are we just a random collection of selfish individuals? After 702,612 US deaths from COVID-19? 43,668,680 US cases (as of 9/28) and counting? Even affecting innocent children! Ah, once upon a time! Jack KligermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Polio Newspaper Iron Lung Epidemic Medicine Immunology Anatomy Country Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Wolf 'hunts' smell of barbarism and contempt for life Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic will serve us well as a city commissioner Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen has what it takes to serve as city judge Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County to open drive-through COVID-19 testing site as cases rise Posted: 5:30 p.m. Gallatin County sees rise in COVID-19 cases after brief downturn Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back