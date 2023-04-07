Let the news come to you

It wasn’t long ago I saw red signs, all over Bozeman, promoting candidates that claimed to be, “Protecting Medical Freedom,” during a time when a pandemic threatened lives. Ironically, these same elected officials now appear to be succeeding at legislating medical decisions.

It seems too many of our elected officials have forgotten that they are stewards of a system of governance that values personal liberty. It seems that too many value legislating their personal beliefs, rather than adhering to founding principles, almost like they see themselves as dictators, medical experts, or the gods themselves, rather than public servants and protectors of freedom.

When this happens, we end up with a big government, one that slowly inches its way more, and more into our personal lives.

