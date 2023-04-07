It wasn’t long ago I saw red signs, all over Bozeman, promoting candidates that claimed to be, “Protecting Medical Freedom,” during a time when a pandemic threatened lives. Ironically, these same elected officials now appear to be succeeding at legislating medical decisions.
It seems too many of our elected officials have forgotten that they are stewards of a system of governance that values personal liberty. It seems that too many value legislating their personal beliefs, rather than adhering to founding principles, almost like they see themselves as dictators, medical experts, or the gods themselves, rather than public servants and protectors of freedom.
When this happens, we end up with a big government, one that slowly inches its way more, and more into our personal lives.
Senate Bill 99 claims to protect children from receiving the health care they, their parents, and their physician recommends to treat medical issues. The research clearly shows that this medical care significantly reduces death by suicide and other mental health struggles. I don’t understand why these medical decisions are the business of big government?
SB 99 goes way farther than banning research-backed medical care. The limits this bill places on common courtesy, like use of preferred pronouns, leads me to believe that this bill’s intentions are much more about bigotry than protection.
If one does not believe in a certain type of health care, they can avoid seeking that care. They can’t take it away from people whose lives may depend upon receiving that care, especially when there is no evidence that this care causes any public health concerns.
Health care decisions should be between a patient, their parents, and their doctor. Transgender people have existed forever, all over the world. Laws discriminating against this population seems to be a current fad.
Gary Matthews
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.