Who profits when lawmakers try to stop a fellow elected representative of the people of the state of Montana from speaking while the Legislature is in session? Is it Montana’s woefully underfunded and understaffed early educators, who have hung in there at great personal risk and cost to care for our children?
Our state ranks among the worst states for early education systems despite an ever-increasing body of evidence that shows how formative preschool years are. Is it the state’s public school teachers, who rank 44th among the 50 states and District of Columbia? Idaho and Florida are among the handful of states that rank lower than Montana. Is it the school districts’ infrastructure, in which the majority (¾) of schools in our state were found to have at least one water fountain with lead levels that exceed the legal limit? Is it the 12% of Montanans who live below the poverty line, the increasing number of Montanans across the state who are seeking safe and warm shelter and necessary everyday items like diapers and food?
What, exactly, are our elected officials working on when they aren’t working to help the people who need help? Who has asked elected officials to spend time and money on keeping Zooey Zephyr from speaking in the Legislature?
We need to send a strong, clear message now to state GOP lawmakers about what we want. When we don’t do that, Florida can happen. We’re in a fight right now. It can be longer. Or it can be shorter, if we send a strong message of support to let Zooey Zephyr speak and stop wasting people’s time and money and goodwill. Stop messing with Montanans and start minding your own business, an ethos that has historically been a much-beloved and touted quality of the state.
Emily Krieger
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.