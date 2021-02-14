The stirring story expressed in the recently released film “The Dig” brought into focus how lost and soft we are as a society. This true story set in England in 1939 tells the story of an aristocratic widow living on the family estate with her young son whose father died in World War I or soon thereafter. I won’t trouble you with the details of the saga but it reflects, through the archeological Dig on her land, that she had an intuition about, held a secret from the past.
The Dig, done by a humble sincere man who loved the soil of his native countryside understanding that what is hidden holds a clue to our humanness. He referred to himself as an excavator, who she trusted beyond the highbrow archeologists from the British Museum who claimed the title rights to the discovery.
If you watch the film you will see how character is expressed in personal stories set under the skies of the gathering World War II storm but a decade removed from World War I. The use of RAF fighter bombers heading east flying over the excavation site of an ancient noble person’s funerary vessel spotlights how time is eternal.
As a son of an Irish Ulsterman who immigrated to the US in 1924 and born myself less than ten years after this film’s time, I tremble at the notion of what it takes to unify our national identity.
And then I think of how our national character has been ambushed by delusions and sensationalism in a time of global pandemic crisis.
The contrast is unnerving.
