I have been reading the opinions in the Bozeman “Daily” Chronicle for years. My Liberal fellow citizens seem to still be obsessed with former President Trump. Perhaps it’s because the former president accomplished so much.
The action that affected me most was fixing the VA. I have never been so happy with the level of care and the communication from the VA. Additionally, Trump repaired our military, formed Space Force, opened a dialogue with North Korea, sponsored Middle East peace with Israel, executed Operation Warp Speed, conducted historic prison reform, put intense pressure on China and Iran, built hundreds of miles of border wall, oil and gas independence for the first time in 70 years and, prior to the pandemic, had the US economy humming on all cylinders. Most liberals do not know any of this because it is not covered on the “Legacy” Media.
President Biden has accomplished a lot in his 6 weeks in office. The southern border is a disaster again, Keystone XL Pipeline and its thousands good paying union jobs destroyed, cozying up to Iran and China. The president dismissed China’s genocide of their Muslim minority stating that it was “cultural.”
The “Swamp” has returned, we are moving toward open borders unchecked immigration in a time of global pandemic. It seems to me, that we have moved in 6 weeks from America first to America last.
