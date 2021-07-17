I feel estranged by our callous indifference towards nature — demonstrated by the speeds at which we drive, cutting through the landscape and migratory patterns of other living beings. Our roads tattered with bloody smears of an unsuspecting doe crossing to meet its young. The deer’s drive to live sacrificed not by a noble need to appease the hunger of a more skilled hunter, but rather by the cowardice impatience of an anxiety-ridden species. Overfed and undernourished, redolent with a disrespect for life.
We drive fast, kill, and drive on. With no more than a fleeting thought, we witness the grotesque crime scenes of the dead, curled-up on the side of the road. Our faces placid, leaning into our acceleration, with god around our necks to vindicate our forever forgiven nature.
I do not know what conditioned us to become short-sighted to our interdependent existence within the web of nature. But what we must know, is that when we hit that animal on the road, we hit ourselves. When we see that dead creature splattered across the asphalt, we are seeing our own dismembered species as the sullen and dead-eyed collateral damage of economic progress.
Our progress-obsessed minds have forgotten the cyclical patterns of nature that support our wellbeing. Each of us together are the problem. We are the smoke in the air, we are the dead fish on the beach, and we are the dying creatures too small to see or hear. We are climate change. If you don’t believe me, wait a couple more years.