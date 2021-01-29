COVID deaths in our country have now passed the number of American World War II deaths. Although we have a vaccine, the previous administration’s lack of any coherent plan caused confusion and a disorganized rollout.
Our current governor and a majority of Montana legislators do not seem to want to take personal responsibility for their COVID policy decisions. I want to thank Gov. Bullock and especially Matt Kelley for their decisions and the Bozeman community for continuing to wear masks and following other precautions.
We will get past this, but only if we continue to take the pandemic seriously and support measures to control the spread.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.