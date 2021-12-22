Letter to the editor: Welcoming new recruits to a life of public service Rick Gale Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Monday, Dec. 14, I attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy Graduation at the Helena Civic Center with Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp and Captain Cory Klumb.It was a very special day for these graduates and for their families and friends who supported them as they faced the challenges of academy demands.These Graduates of the 176th Session of the Law Enforcement Basic Course learned the value of words like integrity, initiative, self-confidence, and what it means to be a member of a team. In 1936, August Vollmer wrote about the tasks of police officers in his book, "The Police and Modern Society".One may wonder how any group could perform the tasks required of police officers. The citizen expects police officers to have the wisdom of Solomon, the courage of David, the strength of Samson, the patience of Job, the leadership of Daniel, the tolerance of the carpenter of Nazreth, and finally, an intimate knowledge of the natural, biological, and social sciences. If they had all of these, they might be good police officers.Wishing each of you the best as you enter a life of public service with the reward of making a difference. Rick GaleBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Law Enforcement Police Officer Police Education Law School Graduation Cory Klumb Graduate Task Jim Veltkamp Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Logging can benefit forest-dwelling wildlife species Posted: 12 a.m. Kids, officers take part in 10th annual Shop with a Cop in Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Plaintiffs in suit over PSC districts seek injunction Posted: 4:30 p.m. Two bison, a lost wallet and a stinky skunk: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 20 Posted: 3 p.m. Letter to the editor: America's distancing itself from Jesus Christ Posted: Dec. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back