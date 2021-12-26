Letter to the editor: Welcome refugees to Montana, don't bar the door Austin Carter Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congressman Rosendale recently penned a xenophobic rant, urging exile for all Afghan refugees. He says only 3% have the proper visas needed for resettlement. Homeland Security says 40% are eligible. But it is not about paperwork. It is all about promoting fear. He ineptly conjures up images of Afghanis haunting our playgrounds, looking for child brides, as a way to condemn thousands of war-weary refugees, sight unseen.He recommends their removal to an undetermined spot in the Middle East where the culture reflects their own. I daresay Rosendale’s worldly knowledge does not extend to that region. An Egyptian or Jordanian is quite different from an Afghani. Rosendale sees them as one great homogenous lump of people.Now he is sponsoring something called SECURE America Act, although the acronym is unclear. Sounds nifty though, right? Dressed in flowery phrases about American values, its intent is to end any Afghani paroles or resettlements into the population, removing everyone en masse. Why? According to his office: “To evaluate whether individuals would likely assimilate to our country, barring those who hold beliefs incompatible with principles of America.” Who decides that? Rosendale? What are these native principles he holds dear? Intolerance? Naturally, I do not welcome criminals or raging radicals, but cannot see what this added nebulous search will reveal. Over the last two decades, more than 90,000 Afghanis have immigrated to the states, with little such fanfare.Our history shows our forebearers feared shiploads of Italians, Irish, Armenians, Cubans, Poles or Chinese. Yet, somehow, out of all these diasporas, America got some pretty good citizens along the way.Only 75 refugees out of 60,000 have come to Montana in 2021. We should be welcoming these new Montanans instead of barring the door. We were all strangers once. Austin CarterBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosendale Refugee Politics Ethnology Linguistics History Resettlement Montana Afghani Door America Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Refugee resettlement could pose threat to Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. ‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Finding hope while serving in the Democratic minority Posted: Dec. 25, 2021 City of Bozeman signs onto opioid lawsuit settlement Posted: Dec. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back