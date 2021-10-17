Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Jeff Ball Oct 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have known Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen since the late 1970s, a Bozeman raised local, since when she was competing as a Nordic skier for MSU at the elite collegiate and National Team level.Achieving the right to participate at that high level takes grit, drive, rigor, focus, and determination. Mitzi then went on to law school, practiced law, leaned in and parented children who now are productive citizens.Her practiced evolved to family law, one of the most emotion-laden difficult areas of law, as well as mediation- a nuanced, thoughtful and challenging approach to resolution and the law. Her ability has been recognized by her 11 year tenure as standing master for our local District Court.To have a talented, experienced candidate like Mitzi be willing to serve our community as Municipal Judge — we all would benefit from her service and lucky to have her serve in that role. Mitzi is willing to serve us all with her experience and accumulated wisdom as a mother, lawyer, mediator, and “Master” for District Court. We would be lucky to have her.Please make the effort to vote for Mitzi. I will! Jeff BallBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Serve Law Sport Legislation Magdalena Bowen Judge Tenure Grit Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Miller, Guy E Posted: 1 a.m. Three names on ballot for Bozeman's second full-time city judge Posted: 12:30 a.m. City to hold roundtable on equity, inequality in Bozeman Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana is ruining its reputation for wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back