I have known Lei-Anna Bertelsen both professionally and personally for over 25 years. I can think of few other people I would trust more with my own children, my own students, or the school children of Bozeman. She is a skilled and reflective educator, experienced facilitator, parent of three, active community member, and an advocate for all. Lei-Anna is committed to K-12 public education, and believes schools should serve all children.
As an educator myself, I am in awe of her far reaching knowledge, ongoing dedication to self-reflection and growth, and tireless efforts to solve problems on both local and national levels. Lei-Anna listens intently without judgment, which makes her both a great friend and public servant.
A former teacher, now a trainer of teachers, and a parent of three BPS students, Lei-Anna brings multiple perspectives, expertise, and gifts to the table. We would be lucky to have her fill the difficult role of school board member. She has had my vote for over 25 years!