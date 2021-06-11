In regard to the recent resignation of a school board member, I am perplexed. As a former county commissioner, I can recall a number of times when elected official(s) (county or legislative), that represented a ‘district,’ either postponed a change in residence or resigned their position after moving. Every elected official should know the requirements of their office at the time they filed, and were elected.
Now our school district needs to deal with the vacancy. In the recent school board election for three members, there were nine running. It is great to see so much interest in serving our school district. State law dictates the process for filling this new vacancy. Our elected county superintendent needs to choose a new member. In the last election, there were six candidates who lost. I am writing to publicly suggest that the fairest solution to filling the vacancy is to simply select the candidate who received the fourth highest votes — Lisa Weaver.
I have never met this candidate, but she filed to run and likely worked hard to win. She was supported by the district voters, spoke at forums, interviewed by the press and put herself in front of the public. In all fairness, to her and our district voters, Lisa Weaver deserves to be appointed to the open position.