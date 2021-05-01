I've known Lisa Weaver for five years. She is a woman of truth, integrity and compassion. She has grandchildren entering the school system and is shocked by the destructive agenda that was exposed during the last year of online school. A political agenda that has been silently advanced for years with a nod and wink from those in charge.
Parents want their kids taught to read, write, do math, learn accurate history and think/reason for themselves; not be taught what to think but how to think. Lisa is a trauma coach, a certified instructor and advocate for Parent Project — a program that directly empowers parents to improve school attendance and performance, reduce family conflict, curb drug/alcohol use, and replace self-destructive behavior with healthy conduct at home and at school.
She is also a business owner and director of two nonprofit organizations. She is skilled at knitting common interests together to find fair, creative, practical and effective solutions. And most importantly, she is committed to shift the mental health of our youth from 60% worse than the national average to 60% better.
I fully endorse her for one of the three school board positions and I hope you’ll take a closer look and discover for yourself what a positive impact she could have on the Bozeman School Board.