As you may know, we are being asked to vote in a very important election. It is imperative that you do your research and vote for candidates that will be your voice.
Please consider voting for Lisa Weaver. She has experience as a trustee and has served our community well over the past many months. In my experience, she is the only board member that has ever replied back to any of my concerns. We need board members that will not ignore their constituents. We need individuals who will be the voice for the parents, staff, and community. She has a wealth of experience and is willing to hear her constituents and be their voice.
Recently, our community was in distress as our fine arts departments were threatened by reducing staffing. Lisa stood up for this community. This community of fine arts supporters needs to remember her and her willingness to go against her fellow trustees and stand up for them. This community knows that fine arts gives all students an opportunity to grow. They grow across all levels of education through participation in these valuable outlets.
She is there to understand all angles. Our current board is in an “echo chamber” and seems to be only interested offering singular opinions. We need a variety of voices that represent the diversity of our community. Lisa is one of these voices.
