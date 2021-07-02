I grew up (b. 1938) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the largest of four cities on Absecon Island. Some of you may know that the streets on the Monopoly board represent real estate values of actual AC streets circa 1935, when the Parker brothers patented the game.
What you probably do not know is that the Monopoly values correspond to the racial and ethnic identities (economic as well) of those who lived there. Actual neighborhoods in Atlantic City (red-lined to keep them “pure”) were segregated and, therefore, neighborhood public schools (though the one high school on the island —where students were tracked — guess how! — was not). New Jersey only desegregated its schools in 1947.
Mediterranean and Baltic Avenues on the North Side — the least expensive properties (dark blue/purple) — comprised the Black section. Light blue was the Jewish section — on the beach side, though the north end of Vermont (light blue) was primarily Irish Catholic. The further downbeach one went and closer to the Boardwalk, the more valuable the properties. Boardwalk was obviously the most expensive property, real and in Monopoly. Atlantic Avenue went the length of the island; Ventnor Avenue halfway, serving the exclusively white Ventnor, Margate, then Longport, the latter city where Blacks and Jews were kept from buying property. A true history of Absecon Island would have to reflect its racialist and bigoted past.
Which brings me to “Critical Race Theory.” Those on the right say it aims to teach young children that they should be held guilty for our past (and present) racialism: a ridiculous, propagandistic, and intentionally false claim. The real issue is whether a “cleansed” myth or our true history should be taught to older students: including slavery, the annihilation and displacement of Indigenous people, the Chinese Exclusion Act, Japanese Internment, etc. We should not be afraid of the truth.