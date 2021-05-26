Today the political division among voters is widening. While many do not subscribe totally to either, there are two major political philosophies at play — Conservative and Progressive.
The Conservative philosophy embraces the free-market system which maximizes opportunities for individuals to organize and compete in the production of goods and services to increase efficiency and productivity.
It also supports the view that the purpose of government is to protect political and economic freedoms through the preservation of internal order, the provision of national defense, and the administration of justice.
It seeks equality of treatment, which leads to liberty and to the emancipation of creative differences.
The Progressive philosophy is wedded to spending, imposing more government as the answer to nearly every problem, social intervention, ideological re-education, and economic redistribution by taking from one person to bestow on another, thereby diminishing the incentive of the first, the integrity of the second, and the moral autonomy of both.
It seeks equity of outcomes, which leads first to conformity and then to despotism, providing the potential result of the abolition of private property, individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech, substituting for them race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination and omnipotent bureaucratic authority.
‘We the People' must heed the observation of Margaret Thatcher (former British Prime Minister) of the “need for limited government, light regulations, low taxes and maximum labor-market flexibility” and opt for the Conservative philosophy.