A worldwide pandemic should have been declared a national emergency with nationwide mandates. COVID-19 is not political. COVID-19 knows no boundaries. With each new infection anywhere in the world a new variant can occur. Any of those variants can lead to need for a refined vaccine in future or a booster.
1. Wear a mask — not under your chin or with your nose out contaminating the inside & outside of your mask. Do not touch the mask only the ear loops. Disposable masks are disposable. If cloth masks get damp or repeatedly used, wash them frequently. If you hold your mask to light & can see thru cloth, your protection is limited. Two-ply cloth is poor-3 ply better.
2. Shields are good eye protection but limited protection from respiratory virus especially if worn high on forehead.
3. Vaccines do not prevent infection. Simply, vaccines alert your body to virus makeup so your body can respond better to virus. The hope is that if infected you will not end up in hospital or devastated by the internal effects of the virus ie heart, lung, nervous system, etc.
4. The disrespect of Gallatin County residents to the first responders including but not limited to: doctors, nurses, AMR, grocery clerks, other services during this time is tragic. How your personal freedom became a issue when asked to: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands during a worldwide pandemic does not make sense. Targeting a Public Health official at his home is reprehensible. If you are "at war with a worldwide pandemic”, all Americans should do what they can to prevent infection as a civic duty. Freedom does not mean you can do anything you want. There are rules to live by to keep our country safe.