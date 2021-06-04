According to the article on the front page of the May 28 Daily Chronicle, Montana AG Austin Knudsen has deemed it necessary to ban anti-racist curricula from being taught in Montana schools. Will he put pro-racism curricula in its place?
What Mr. Knudsen doesn’t understand is that anti-racism curriculum is not anti-white curriculum. It is not saying that whites are bad, it is saying that racism is bad, and that we need to root it out and destroy it.
Institutional racism does exist. It is simply harder to get ahead and live without fear if you are a person of color.
Racism also exists inside every one of us; we need to do the work and look at ourselves. If this makes Austin Knudsen uncomfortable that is his problem. He doesn’t have the right to subject all the rest of us to his insecurity.
Knudsen’s announcement hit press two days after the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and three days before the centennial of the Tulsa Massacre. Rather than considering the consequences of these horrific events, I suspect that Knudsen would prefer to leave them out of school history books.
Knudsen is not alone. GOP lawmakers in 16 states are attempting to limit teaching about race and racism.
Not all Republicans share Knudsen’s views. Senator Phil Berger of North Carolina ( a Republican), sees the folly of limiting teaching about race, saying that limiting exchange of ideas and information cannot be defended on the grounds of freedom of thought. In his words, “That strikes me as a contradiction.”
By dealing with our own racism we can serve as a model for other countries. The solution to racism is to confront it openly, not ignore it. A rising tide lifts all ships.