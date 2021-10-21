Letter to the editor: We need to invest in a more sustainable future Phil Knight Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The early snow in Bozeman may make the smoke and heat of summer seem a distant memory. But lest we forget, July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded — 115 degrees in Portland, 112 in Missoula, 100 in Anchorage. But it could be the coolest July in the next 100 years.Severe weather is extremely expensive. Heat waves, hurricanes, drought, wildfires, floods, and megastorms — all supercharged by climate change — cost the US $99 billion in 2020 (the costliest year yet), and 2021 is on track for similar losses. This does not even account for the loss of life caused by climate chaos.Climate disasters are much more common than 40 years ago. The United States suffered 22 multi-billion-dollar weather disasters in 2020 — up from an average of 7 such disasters annually in the 1980s.What will it take to wake us up? How many weather disasters will we see in 20 or 30 years? When will one destroy your town, your home? The 2021 UN Intergovernment Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment makes clear the link between greenhouse gasses from fossil fuels and extreme weather. Unless we get off fossil fuels very soon we can expect even more loss, more severe weather, more floods fires hurricanes and superstorms.Gov. Gianforte, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, meanwhile, would have you believe that climate change is a hoax. Dream on.President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is expensive too. But it moves us toward a sustainable future. Without serious long-term investment in wind, solar, electric and other energy sources, we are dooming ourselves and our descendants to an extremely bleak and hot future. Phil KnightBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Climate Change Hurricane Meteorology Disaster Gianforte Daines Rosendale Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring leadership, passion to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's special tradition of collaboration in music Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington a highly qualified judge for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge senators to back Women's Health Protection Act Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back