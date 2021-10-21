Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The early snow in Bozeman may make the smoke and heat of summer seem a distant memory. But lest we forget, July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded — 115 degrees in Portland, 112 in Missoula, 100 in Anchorage. But it could be the coolest July in the next 100 years.

Severe weather is extremely expensive. Heat waves, hurricanes, drought, wildfires, floods, and megastorms — all supercharged by climate change — cost the US $99 billion in 2020 (the costliest year yet), and 2021 is on track for similar losses. This does not even account for the loss of life caused by climate chaos.

Climate disasters are much more common than 40 years ago. The United States suffered 22 multi-billion-dollar weather disasters in 2020 — up from an average of 7 such disasters annually in the 1980s.

What will it take to wake us up? How many weather disasters will we see in 20 or 30 years? When will one destroy your town, your home?

The 2021 UN Intergovernment Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment makes clear the link between greenhouse gasses from fossil fuels and extreme weather. Unless we get off fossil fuels very soon we can expect even more loss, more severe weather, more floods fires hurricanes and superstorms.

Gov. Gianforte, Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, meanwhile, would have you believe that climate change is a hoax. Dream on.

President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is expensive too. But it moves us toward a sustainable future. Without serious long-term investment in wind, solar, electric and other energy sources, we are dooming ourselves and our descendants to an extremely bleak and hot future.

Phil Knight

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe