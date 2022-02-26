Like many Americans, I vividly remember where I was and what I was doing when 9/11 burst into my consciousness over twenty years ago. My husband heard about it first and called home, asking me to turn on the TV immediately. Something in his voice was so unnerving that I had to ask several times what this was all about before I was willing to turn on the TV. Finally seeing the images of the collapsing building, the smoke and flames, and the people leaping to their deaths, I was stunned. It seemed surreal — incomprehensible — and it was both terrifying and heartbreaking.
The memory of those images has never left me and the longing to avoid more catastrophes motivates me today to confront current and future climate crisis upheavals, whose devastation will dwarf the human and economic cost of 9/11. The loss of lives, homes, jobs, businesses, life savings … followed by trauma and desperation are happening more frequently because of extreme weather events fueled by climate change.
Many news events are labeled: the hottest, the driest, the highest, and the lowest, unprecedented, deadliest…words that should be capturing our attention that the world has changed and we need to change with it. The story of our future on earth is being written now by the actions we take, or don’t take. Sufficient knowledge and technology exist today to slow and eventually stop increasing greenhouse gases that are devastating the earth but a united political will is essential to implement them. Sens. Tester and Daines and Rep. Rosendale need to know we will vote for representatives who support immediate and effective climate action, such as carbon fee and dividend. Request their commitment today.
Learn more at CitizensClimateLobby.com (bipartisan) and take action to support a sustainable world for ourselves and future
