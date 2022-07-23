My wife Lonnie has not been able to walk for nearly quarter century. She has multiple sclerosis. There was a time when she was simply clumsy, and she only needed to use a cane, then a walker, and finally a $15,000 wheelchair. As her husband, I took care of her for almost 20 years — getting her in and out of bed using an expensive lift, bathing her, toileting her, dressing her and keeping her safe.
Two and half years ago, when my own nearly 80-year-old body began to fail, it became clear that I could no longer safely take care of my wife. With some reluctance to leave a life at home, Lonnie became a resident of the Bridger Rehab and Care nursing facility in Bozeman, where she gets the care and attention she needs. I’m very grateful for all they do.
Bridger Rehab and Care announced it is closing, leaving just one long-term nursing facility in Bozeman. A company administrator says they can’t afford to pay staff enough to meet the high costs of living in Bozeman, that they’ve lost $1 million. Medicaid reimbursements are not adequate to keep facilities like Bridger Rehab financially afloat. Closing a nursing home is much more complicated than locking the doors at a failing restaurant or shop — someone, somewhere still needs to take care of nursing home residents.
As citizens, we need to vote for local, state, and federal government leaders who are willing to constructively work with families, nongovernment organizations, and industry to solve our many health problems. I’m not advocating for some kind of free health care system; we will all need to pay our share. It’s not socialism, it’s common sense. A bipartisan solution is needed to look after the health needs of all ages.
