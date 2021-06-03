The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake.
Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
Germany has been actively reconciling the wrongs and horrors perpetrated by the Nazis since the end of WWII. We should do the same. The Nazis were in power for 12 years. The United States enslaved human beings for over 250 years. Why are we afraid to take a good hard look at this history and dedicate some time to truth telling? We must teach the difficult lessons of our history, so that we do not repeat them and also talk about their lingering effects on half the population of our country. Are we so insecure in our place as white citizens that we want to continue to erase our history?
In the words of renowned author Isabel Wilkerson, “We are responsible for our own ignorance or, with time and openhearted enlightenment, our own wisdom.” I hope that we, in Montana, choose wisdom.