Letter to the editor: We must take action to eliminate plastic bags

Wren Kilian
Sep 8, 2021

Would you like to help create a sustainability movement in Bozeman to outpace the growth movement?

Use the power of many voices to help!

BYO Bag for Change/ Boomerang Bags is a simple step to sustainability that is making a difference one bag at a time. In the last 6 months, donated $.05 reusable bag refunds have raised over $7,500 for grant recipients like the Warming Center, Fork and Spoon, Story Mill Park Learning Garden, and Gallatin Valley Farm to School. Bag sale proceeds have totaled over $5,000 and are benefiting the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club, and GAP- the Frontage Road Bike Path effort.

BYO Bag for Change is reducing single-use bag use by over 150,000 bags, and raising funds for the community as well; it doubles one's positive impact and gives concrete results.

Do you want to see what kind of change we can make if more stores get involved? The power is in your voice. If you take the time to write/talk to store managers at your favorite stores, they will listen. That is how stores like Heeb's, Town and Country, Joe's Parkway, Rocky Mountain Toy Co, Ace Hardware, and Bridger Animal Nutrition joined the BYO Bag for Change /Boomerang Bags movement. A few customers asked.

Together we are creating a positive reinforcement model for changing the unsustainable single-use bag habit, with businesses and their customers voluntarily cooperating to create change.

The program is already growing to Big Sky and Belgrade, and some stores like the Hungry Moose and Joe's Parkway have even taken the step of completely eliminating plastic grocery bags.

We cannot wait for the government/corporations to bring the solution.

We are the solution, and it is up to us to take action.

Please use the power of many voices.

Wren Kilian
Bozeman