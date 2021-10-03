Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are flooding into America. These are all good people who put their lives on the line for the American war effort and to protect and save American service men and women.

As a community we owe a debt to these people whose lives have been upended and who have nothing left but hope. We must step up for them as they did for us and offer some of these families the opportunity to resettle here in the Gallatin Valley.

Having in the past worked with the Federal Resettlement Program I can assure my fellow Montanans that these desperate people want nothing more than to be given a chance, a chance to integrate, to become productive American citizens and provide a peaceful, hopeful future for their children.

I urge our city and county leaders to take the initiative and coordinate with the resettlement agencies active in Missoula to expand their services into our community.

I remember how proud we were as a community to provide for the resettlement of only one family from the destruction of hurricane Katrina. Certainly with the abundance we enjoy here in our valley we can find the resources to do it again and offer a “soft landing” to a few desperate families. What we need is the leadership and the will from our elected leaders to get the ball rolling.

I urge you to contact your city, county, state and federal officeholders and encourage them to step up and do the right thing to support those who supported us when we needed them most.

Tom Proudfoot

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe