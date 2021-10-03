Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Tom Proudfoot Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are flooding into America. These are all good people who put their lives on the line for the American war effort and to protect and save American service men and women.As a community we owe a debt to these people whose lives have been upended and who have nothing left but hope. We must step up for them as they did for us and offer some of these families the opportunity to resettle here in the Gallatin Valley.Having in the past worked with the Federal Resettlement Program I can assure my fellow Montanans that these desperate people want nothing more than to be given a chance, a chance to integrate, to become productive American citizens and provide a peaceful, hopeful future for their children. I urge our city and county leaders to take the initiative and coordinate with the resettlement agencies active in Missoula to expand their services into our community.I remember how proud we were as a community to provide for the resettlement of only one family from the destruction of hurricane Katrina. Certainly with the abundance we enjoy here in our valley we can find the resources to do it again and offer a “soft landing” to a few desperate families. What we need is the leadership and the will from our elected leaders to get the ball rolling.I urge you to contact your city, county, state and federal officeholders and encourage them to step up and do the right thing to support those who supported us when we needed them most. Tom ProudfootBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Refugee Politics Service Man Resettlement County Thousand Officeholder Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Biden's tax and spend agenda threatens economy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Faculty leaders call for vaccine mandate at Montana universities Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back