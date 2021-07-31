Letter to the editor: We must respect the property of our neighbors Cynthia Gage Jul 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week I woke to find my prize blooms — a type of lily that produces just two flowers a year with the color and texture of mango — stolen. I bought this specimen, planted and nourished it, and wait all year for this special joy, which is shared by all who pass by. It is clearly on my property. Please respect others’ efforts—appreciate but do not take! This thief stole a great deal of pleasure from me this season, and it is a small sorrow I’m reminded of many times per day. On the subject of neighborly respect, why do people think it’s OK for their cats to roam the neighborhood, stopping here, there and everywhere to ‘mark,’ dig up mulch and use garden beds as litter boxes? I wouldn’t think of allowing my pet to visit your home and mess with your landscape! I’ve found neighbors’ cats literally everywhere on my property, including in the garage; there were even paw prints in the crawl space. Control your animals, people. Cynthia GageBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Paw Neighbor Zoology Agriculture Crime Property Print Animal Mulch Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: School board should focus on excellence, not division Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Hosting exchange students an experience to cherish Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Work to make America a beacon of systemic humanity Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County man sentenced for hitting motorcyclist in 2020 Posted: 4:05 p.m. Letter to the editor: MSU should require COVID-19 vaccinations for students Posted: July 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back