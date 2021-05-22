Support Local Journalism


Proponents of logging and resource extraction for the benefit of the rich write that the sooner we "restore" (log) forests, the better, since climate change is increasing fire severity. But science shows that thinning exposes the forest to greater wind penetration and drying.

Extreme weather conditions including drought, high temperatures, low humidity and especially high winds drive all large blazes. And new science shows tree species may not grow back due to the climate crisis. Agencies must use best available science, or face redress in the courts. If we humans do not respond to new information, our species is doomed.

COVID-19 is a warning; let's rely on science to make decisions.

Nancy Ostlie

Bozeman

