Letter to the editor: We must recognize our past to rise above prejudice Jack Kligerman Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Since Republicans have nothing better to do in order to counteract the benefits of the Infrastructure Bill and Biden's Build Back Better Bill, they've come up with a fiction (i.e., a lie), that Democrats want to force children to learn about CRT (Critical Race Theory) in elementary school. They conveniently disregard the fact that CRT is an advanced academic subject that explores relations between peoples of color and the white majority throughout our history. Their hope is to ride this hobbyhorse all the way to a majority in the House and Senate in 2022. They've even suggested that books should be burnt, perhaps in place of an “auto-da-fe” in which, during the Spanish Inquisition, heretics were burnt at the stake. They want to incinerate what we are told to do in John 8:32: “And ye shall know the Truth and the Truth shall make you Free.” It is not only within Republicans' imaginations that children will be taught to be “shamed of their whiteness.” Republicans intentionally preach falsehoods in order to sway unsuspecting voters: See the recent election in Virginia. A well-educated electorate is certainly capable of understanding the facts of our history. It is only by recognizing and admitting the reprehensible events of our past that we will rise above prejudice and become the country the words of our founders wished us to become. We all must learn or relearn about slavery, extermination of indigenous peoples and the bounties placed on their scalps — let alone the taking of lands that belonged to Indigenous people before settlement; Jim Crow laws, the lynching of Blacks in the South; exclusionary laws and quotas for Asians and others; Islamophobia, etc. Only by recognizing the worst in our country's history can we rise above our past sins and become better. Jack KligermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Politics Parliament Bounty Extermination Past Falsehood Electorate Indigenous People Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Commission's subdivision position hard to fathom Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: One person's progress is another person's loss Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gallatin River a priceless resource, needs protection Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Arntzen's infusion of politics no less than criminal Posted: Dec. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: City was less than transparent on fire station move Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back