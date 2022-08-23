Let the news come to you

Recent Chronicle articles spotlight a community call to action for us all on the housing crisis.

We’ve all seen people holding signs for donations outside Walmart. HRDC, Family Promise and others help residents priced out of the market. But this summer I’ve met stranded families with children. One couple had two toddler boys. The kind hearted HRDC employee I phoned sadly told me: 1) The Warming Center cannot currently accommodate families; and 2) HRDC’s emergency hotel room funds dried up within 6 months because of high rates.

Please donate to HRDC’s emergency fund, and help complete their Community Commons, “resources belonging to or affecting the whole of a community.” Homeward Point at Community Commons will have “space for families, HRDC staff and community partners … to help ensure the experience with homelessness is brief.”

Marilyn Guggenheim

Bozeman

