Recent Chronicle articles spotlight a community call to action for us all on the housing crisis.
We’ve all seen people holding signs for donations outside Walmart. HRDC, Family Promise and others help residents priced out of the market. But this summer I’ve met stranded families with children. One couple had two toddler boys. The kind hearted HRDC employee I phoned sadly told me: 1) The Warming Center cannot currently accommodate families; and 2) HRDC’s emergency hotel room funds dried up within 6 months because of high rates.
Please donate to HRDC’s emergency fund, and help complete their Community Commons, “resources belonging to or affecting the whole of a community.” Homeward Point at Community Commons will have “space for families, HRDC staff and community partners … to help ensure the experience with homelessness is brief.”
The governor’s housing task force meetings are open to your informed suggestions. How about a sales tax that doesn’t penalize the poor? A 90-day minimum to vacate rentals instead of 30 days? “Good Cause” evictions making it illegal to evict tenants without evidence of nonpayment or misconduct, and giving tenants the ability to contest raises in rent above an amount tied to inflation? And frankly, a tax on homes not primary residences or long-term rentals? Multiple large, new houses in my northeast neighborhood show no evidence of anyone living there. I’d welcome a fair tax like Idaho’s on unoccupied second homes.
Tourists and seasonal residents spend their money here, but otherwise have less personal investment in our community, less at stake on our taxes for schools and streets, less knowledge of their neighbors who might need help clearing snow or buying groceries. The governor’s housing task force has 26 members for this complex problem, but solutions do exist for this universal need that should be a universal right.
