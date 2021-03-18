The noun “civility” means politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech. It is derived from the word “civis” which means citizen, hence civilized conduct.
Being uncivil requires no conscious effort, while being civil takes effort and consideration.
In these uncertain times uncivilized behavior is escalating, especially during discussions, dialogues and debates.
Haruki Murakami (Japanese writer) suggested that "to argue and win breaks down reality of the other. It is painful to lose your reality, so be kind even if you are right.”
President John F. Kennedy professed that civility is not a weakness. Ted Kopple (broadcaster) said we should “aspire to decency. Practice civility toward one another. Admire and emulate ethical behavior wherever you find it.”
Cindy Ann Peterson (author) recommended "use empathy, thoughtfulness and kindness in your interactions and think before you speak”.
To overcome uncivility it is necessary that “We the People” be passionate without being hostile, avoid attack speech, disagree without demonizing, and listen patiently without interrupting.
