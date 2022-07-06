Recent opinions have supported or opposed proposed Initiative 191 that offered a solution to gradual degradation of water quality in the Gallatin River. Arguments on both sides referred to inalienable rights guaranteed by the Montana Constitution.
These rights are addressed in Article II, Section 3. As usual, our right to a “clean and healthful environment” was mentioned. It was opposed by the right to “possess and protect property.” Neglected was the last sentence in Section 3 of the Constitution: “In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.”
Water quantity and quality in our rivers cannot be protected along with unlimited freedom to use and develop watersheds that drain into the rivers. Some form of restraint is necessary. It is a “tragedy of the commons” that the needed amount of personal restraint sufficient to protect our rivers is unlikely to occur.
I-191 has focused attention on the future of the Gallatin River, and on the challenge of competing inalienable rights. The less personal restraint in using our world’s resources, the more we need legal restraints to recognize our responsibilities to each other and to future generations. Hopefully, I-191 has generated lasting public awareness and concern for the future of our rivers. We must find a solution, or we fail to live up to the quality of our state Constitution.
