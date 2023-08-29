Doesn’t Gallatin Valley and BOZEMAN have enough fences already without the Gallatin Valley Land Trust putting in a fence straight across the top of the hill from the parking lot of the bathrooms until the other side of Pete’s hill, dividing the two benches at the very top of Peet’s Hill overlooking the entire valley? This is an eyesore, it blocks wildlife, as well as people walking on the trails who reach the pinnacle and have to meet a fence, one way or the other. That pinnacle has already had ill-treatment over the last decades from powerlines coming over the top, a blue water, tower, and lots of houses. Lots and lots of houses.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust has a big spread of ideas on their website about phase 2 of their development at the top, including a Medicine wheel, which could be done not using concrete, but with stones and a nice small footprint. Please do NOT destroy the view, or the experience of walking around that loop and just enjoy the sacred peace and view without having to stop and open a gate. This sacred view, as the sun greets us in this morning, as well as in the evening with all its glory is why Native Americans revered this site as much as we do now. The fence can be left OUT of the plan and everything can go on without it having to be there. Trust humans and animals to know the right thing to do with their footprint on the land. Gallatin Valley Land Trust means to Trust… not to impose. (please contact the Gallatin Valley Land Trust to voice your opinion on this fence. They did not ask for a public comment on this before starting to dig holes or place post in concrete.)
Ellen Stephenson
Bozeman
