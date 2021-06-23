Rep. Matt Rosendale is a national embarrassment to all Montanans. We are a state of fair and honest people living in paradise. We are neighborly and fair. Yet, Rosendale has voted no on virtually every piece of legislation that reflects our values.
First, he voted to overturn the Presidential election results. Nutso. Since March, he has voted against COVID-19 relief for our citizens, voted against the Paycheck Fairness Act, against awarding the Capitol Police and DC police the congressional medal for protecting our beloved Capitol, against establishing a commission to investigate that terrible attack on Congress, against the Hate Crimes act, against a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery and he did not even vote on the Violence Against Woman Act.
We deserve so much better. We deserve someone with values. Rosendale’s voting record is truly shameful.