Letter to the editor: We can't forget the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor Gary Shanafelt Dec 8, 2021

The sneak attack by the Japanese Navy on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, was a disastrous day for America resulting in 2,403 casualties of which 1,177 were sailors and Marines aboard the USS Arizona BB39. I wasn't born until 1945 but many years later while doing family research discovered that my grandfather's nephews were both lost in WWII. Fredrick Purdy Amon S1c aged 19 aboard the Arizona and his brother Sgt. Cleland Amon who was a top turret gunner on a B-24 Liberator which was shot down over Romania in May of 1944.In researching the causalities aboard the Arizona I see at least 7 Montana sailors who also lost their lives aboard the Arizona during the attack that day also including Jerald Dullum Em3c, Joseph Marling S2c, Earl Morrison S1c, George Morse S2c, Robert Pearson F3c, and Harold Sciley Sfc. I am sure there may be more that were lost. While visiting Pearl Harbor several times during my enlistment in the Navy aboard the USS Constellation CVA-64 we tied up at the pier directly across from where the Arizona lies on the bottom, it was plainly seen from the vantage point of the flight deck high above the water.So we don't forget. Gary ShanafeltBozeman