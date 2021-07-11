In Ocoee Florida, 1920, the “colored section” was burned down when a Black man tried to vote. The man was hanged and other Black people were burned alive. From 1882 to 1965 in the South 4,743 lynchings of Black men were recorded. Research says this figure grossly understated lynchings and also doesn’t include those killed by burning, shooting or beating. Black men could be put to death simply for stealing hogs, making boastful remarks or even worse, “trying to act like a white man.”
America’s history shows centuries of white Americans suppressing, torturing, killing and intimidating people of color. Jim Crow laws in the South were especially effective at keeping Black people “in their place” and away from the voting polls. Such oppression wasn’t limited to Black people, it was doled out just as often to Native Americans, Asians and Hispanics.
I hear of some white Americans, including some in Montana, saying they feel discriminated against. If they would study the history of real discrimination in America it might put their own concerns in better perspective.
To deny that abuse of people of color occurred throughout the history of this country, or that it’s influenced our culture, is to deny reality. To deny that it’s happening today with laws aimed at suppressing black vote is to deny reality. Efforts by some Republican legislatures to ban the teaching of this history in their schools won’t make this history go away. The vote by Congressmen Matt Rosendale against the Juneteenth Holiday commemorating the abolition of slavery doesn’t make this history go away. His vote was a disgusting show of either ignorance or cowardice or both.