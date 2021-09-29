Support Local Journalism


I am vaccinated and wear a mask when called for. The Chronicle’s Sept. 21, 2021, opinion does a great job covering vaccinations, masks, and what you call GOP zealotry.

On page A2 of the same paper, the Chronicle has two color photographs and a glowing review of the Emmy Awards.

Almost no one wore a mask during the Emmys and the attendees were not socially distanced; still, the Chronicle shoved the AP article down my throat.

I am a fan of the Chronicle so I will put it nicely. Tone deaf.

Restaurants and small businesses are crumbling.

We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19.

The solution should include finding out where COVID-19 originated from and reaching out to those who have been decimated by it.

Sean Oliver

Belgrade

