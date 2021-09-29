Letter to the editor: We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19 Sean Oliver Sep 29, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am vaccinated and wear a mask when called for. The Chronicle’s Sept. 21, 2021, opinion does a great job covering vaccinations, masks, and what you call GOP zealotry.On page A2 of the same paper, the Chronicle has two color photographs and a glowing review of the Emmy Awards.Almost no one wore a mask during the Emmys and the attendees were not socially distanced; still, the Chronicle shoved the AP article down my throat.I am a fan of the Chronicle so I will put it nicely. Tone deaf. Restaurants and small businesses are crumbling.We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19.The solution should include finding out where COVID-19 originated from and reaching out to those who have been decimated by it. Sean OliverBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mask Chronicle Immunology Publishing Newspapers Medicine Photograph Small Business Zealotry Article Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Comparing the U.S. virus response to other nations Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Governor's opposition to mandates made pandemic worse Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice for Bozeman mayor Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Call the Legislature back, do the right thing Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back