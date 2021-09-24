Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Driving out of the back country, I came upon two spruce trees that had just fallen across the road making it impassable. On one side of the trees, a truck with a Trump flag, on the other, a Prius. We disembarked, met across the fallen trees and commenced discussing a solution. Then the Prius driver pulled out a chainsaw. We all cheered. As the tree was sawed up, everyone joined together to remove the sections. Within minutes, the obstruction was removed. As we continued on our ways, we smiled and waived to each other. Then a vision of the metaphorical spruce tree that has fallen across our nation appeared to me. It was then that I realized that we are one, that, in that moment, we had a common purpose. That we all care about each other, when challenged, join together for the collective good. A moment of joy passed over me.

Then sadness fell upon me. The reality of news media poking at our fear and instincts with polarizing opinion rather than truth and fact, and social media stimulating our fight or flee instincts in order to profit at our expense. We have lost sight of the struggles and challenges that brought our great nation into existence, and the light it shines against dictators. We are not enemies to ourselves.

God gave us one mouth and two ears to listen twice as much as we speak. It’s time we put down our “smart” devices, stop watching the “news,” look each other in the eyes and listen to each other twice as much as we talk. It’s OK to have a heated debate, no one opinion is absolutely right but, within the collective debate, there is truth and righteousness. Absent that, we may fall to the dictators.

Thomas Karem

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe