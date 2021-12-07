Letter to the editor: We can still alter the course of climate change Jennifer Abbott Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The courageous “Little Engine That Could” is facing a harrowing new challenge. She is ahead of the monstrous, powerful “Nightmare Train” that has been barreling down the track carrying spooky nightmares to the children for Christmas. She knows that if she can reach the switch at the top of the mountain first, she can sidetrack the Nightmare Train. But she is just one small engine compared to the powerful Nightmare Train. Can she reach the switch in time to prevent the Nightmare Train from delivering scary nightmares to the children? She starts with a whisper, then louder and louder she says to herself: “I think I can, I think I can!” and huffs and puffs her way to the top just moments before she feels the hot breath of the Nightmare Train behind her. She struggles with all her might to throw the switch in time to reroute the Nightmare Train. At the very last moment, it moves and the determined Little Engine That Could saves the children from the nightmares headed their way. Climate change is a real-world nightmare whose course we can alter if we have the courage and determination to act now to conserve a livable planet for children all around the world. And this is the very last moment to avoid filling their Christmas stockings with lumps of coal by urging Sen. Tester to support a carbon fee and dividend provision in the budget reconciliation bill to decrease greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. You can bring smiles & happiness instead of nightmares to children everywhere by contacting Sen. Tester today at (202) 224-2644. Say to yourself: “I think I can. I think I can!” Jennifer AbbottManhattan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nightmare Train Little Engine That Could Railway Ecology Astronomy Nightmare Engine Happiness Tester Smile Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Politicians should have no say on wildlife management Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Developments seek to sever us from our history Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Thinking more comprehensively about the holidays Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Guest column: A new tool to help livestock and wildlife coexist Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back