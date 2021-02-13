First, I want to condemn the hoodlums and thugs who broke into our Capitol. They are criminals and should be prosecuted and put in jail where they belong.
However I must ask the question; where is the outrage and clamor for prosecution for all the “Mostly Peaceful” hoodlums, thugs, and rioters this summer in: New York City, Kenosha, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, and many more? These people burned, looted, stole, and assaulted citizens. They caused billions of dollars in damage and thefts. They too should be prosecuted to the fullest level of our law. They too belong in jails.
Finally, I must ask our letter writers to keep on a positive note. It serves no good to attack people for their beliefs. We have much more positive things to talk about. I am sure we will all find much more in common with each other if we just try. We are all Americans together at the end of the day.
I didn't vote for Mr. Biden but he is my president. I wish him nothing but success. If he is successful America is successful. I also believe we all need to support our elected representatives regardless of party.
I will close with something my mother always told me: If you don’t have something nice to say about a person, say nothing at all.
