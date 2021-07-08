The June 26 letter about the Keystone XL pipeline was inaccurate.
In its latest draft report, the IPCC has concluded that global warming is largely caused by human emitted greenhouse gases and is causing weather catastrophes.
The life span of wind turbines averages 20–25 years. Up to 90% of wind turbine components are domestically sourced and about 85% can be recycled or reused. The top 5 manufacturers are headquartered in Denmark, Spain, US, and China. Fiberglass blades remain difficult to dispose of although engineers are finding ways of using them in other structures or making them into pellets and boards.
The lifetime of crystalline silicon solar panels averages 30 years. A panel is constructed of silicon solar cells, metal framing, glass, wire, and Plexiglas that are all readily recyclable but difficult to separate, making recycling expensive. The top solar panel manufacturers ranked by residential market share in the US are headquartered in the US, China, Canada, and Korea.
When the sun is not shining, electricity can be produced from solar thermal energy storage, solar charged batteries, compressing air or pumping water uphill, and thermal banking to heat molten salt during the day and then discharge the stored energy at night.
Studies by NOAA teams led by Alexander MacDonald in 2012 and 2020 determined that a US nationwide wind and solar energy system was feasible by 2030 and could be connected by a North American Supergrid (cleanandsecuregrid.org). NAS is a largely underground transmission network that would extend across the lower 48 states, thus creating a national electricity market.
We can all change our patterns of energy usage to reduce consumption. If every building had solar panels, power demand would decrease. At one time solar water heaters were relatively common in this country as they are now in Van, Turkey.