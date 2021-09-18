Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Jack Levitt Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anti-constitutional thinking today equates social dictatorship with democracy, invasion with liberation, and lies with truth. It is widespread and instead of attempts to unify, ignorance, jealousy and misrepresentations are being used to render us apart.While the United States Constitution was designed to protect and accord rights to individuals (throughout the Constitution and its amendments the terms “person,” “citizen,” and “people” are used), references to groups are being made instead, thus creating discord: minorities are being pitted against the majority, the middle class against the rich, women against men, etc.It is essential that instead of anti-constitutional thinking, emphasis be placed on the principles underlying the Constitution: the rights of man and the majesty of law; the moral trusteeship of private property and public office; education of the people; the lifting of poverty through self-help; and human welfare. These principles provide for the rights of every individual and a balance of power to assure fair dealings for all. By applying them, we can continue to be a nation that provides equal rights and opportunities.“We the People” must oppose anti-constitutional thinking and remember that the Constitution applies to each of us equally, entitling us to its benefits and privileges, as well as subjecting us to its burdens and responsibilities. Jack LevittBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thinking Right Politics Law Dictatorship United States Constitution Principle Misrepresentation Constitution Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Cady, Katharine "Katie" Posted: 23 minutes ago. Guest column: Tester faces a choice on Montana's energy economy Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Prairie reserve's plans compatible with BLM mission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Look out for each other like past generations did Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back