Another in a long series (over years) of approaching water shortage stories on the front page of the Chronicle this Sunday, and yet we are to believe that the city commission is taking the issue seriously.

Why is it “not a realistic idea” to limit development and population growth in the city and in the county? Both sets of commissioners would have us believe they are finally cooperating for the good of the community. Well, it would be a definite communal good not to run out of water. And it would be a definite good not to continue to push agriculture out of the valley.

I suspect the elephant in the room is a sense that private ownership of property is sacrosanct. If owners wish to burden the community with further development, they are assumed to have an inalienable right to do so. If that’s so, why is it alright to grab a piece of a property owner’s front lawn in order to create a roundabout at the city’s will. Surely adequate community water supply is more important than moving commuter traffic along a bit more quickly.

I absolutely commend proposals to address the wasteful use of water for supporting non-native lawns. And I believe that all of us have an obligation to conserve all natural resources, whether when brushing our teeth or heating our homes. But surely no one believes conservation efforts alone can keep up with the onslaught of invasive human population in Bozeman, Gallatin Valley, and the greater Yellowstone area. It will take more courageous and decisive steps on the part of elected officials, along with a more appropriate ordering of priorities.

Eileen Hosking

Bozeman

