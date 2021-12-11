Letter to the editor: Water conservation not enough to keep up with growth Eileen Hosking Dec 11, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another in a long series (over years) of approaching water shortage stories on the front page of the Chronicle this Sunday, and yet we are to believe that the city commission is taking the issue seriously.Why is it “not a realistic idea” to limit development and population growth in the city and in the county? Both sets of commissioners would have us believe they are finally cooperating for the good of the community. Well, it would be a definite communal good not to run out of water. And it would be a definite good not to continue to push agriculture out of the valley. I suspect the elephant in the room is a sense that private ownership of property is sacrosanct. If owners wish to burden the community with further development, they are assumed to have an inalienable right to do so. If that’s so, why is it alright to grab a piece of a property owner’s front lawn in order to create a roundabout at the city’s will. Surely adequate community water supply is more important than moving commuter traffic along a bit more quickly.I absolutely commend proposals to address the wasteful use of water for supporting non-native lawns. And I believe that all of us have an obligation to conserve all natural resources, whether when brushing our teeth or heating our homes. But surely no one believes conservation efforts alone can keep up with the onslaught of invasive human population in Bozeman, Gallatin Valley, and the greater Yellowstone area. It will take more courageous and decisive steps on the part of elected officials, along with a more appropriate ordering of priorities. Eileen HoskingBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Water Supply Effort Sociology Ecology Agriculture Literature Conservation Community Proposal Shortage Story Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Opponents of vaccines, masks are in the minority Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Refugees a burden that Bozeman should decline Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: Will the Supreme Court usher in the era of Jane Crow? Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Agreement sets part of Paradise Valley ranch aside for elk winter range Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back