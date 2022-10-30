The Gallatin Conservation District Supervisor race doesn’t dance off your tongue, few folks know what The GCD does. The multi-seat board is charged with stewardship of our water assets. With oversight of Montana’s Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, the supervisors review permitting of changes to Gallatin County’s streams, rivers, springs. This demands a balanced and knowledgeable consideration of the rights and needs of property owners, their neighbors, individuals, businesses and our public trust.
Please consider voting for Sarah Washko for Gallatin Conservation District Supervisor. Why? Because Sarah knows water science, Montana’s natural water usage and our concerns for a prosperous and healthy environment. She’s doing the work and has the resume.
Sarah is a U of M Geology grad, with an engineering degree from Michigan Tech. She served on the Big Sky Watershed Corps as a ranch hand volunteering in river and stream monitoring. Professionally she has been involved in writing and preparing successful city and county floodplain and stream permits. Sarah understands the perspectives of individuals, farmers and ranchers, and developers.
Sarah Washko is passionate about Gallatin County natural resources. She’s experienced and educated about our geology and surface water. She has my vote, hopefully yours.
Billy McWilliams
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.