Letter to the editor: Wambsgans will be a pillar of justice for Bozeman Elizabeth Harris Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing in support of Sheryl Wambsgans’ bid for Bozeman’s city judge. We have known Sheryl for many years. Against difficult odds growing up, Sheryl worked tirelessly to become a respected attorney in Gallatin County where she serves clients with the utmost integrity and caring. (We know because we are clients as well as friends.)She turned down a position with the FBI some years ago to remain in the town that she has loved all her life. In addition to being kind, intelligent and a consummate professional, she has several years of experience as a fill-in judge in our community. She is admired and extremely well-liked by clients, colleagues and all who know and work with her. She is tough enough, fair-minded enough, knowledgeable enough and super hard working enough to be one of the finest judges Bozeman could ever have. Serving our citizens as a judge has always been Sheryl’s dream and passion. She will be a pillar of justice in our community, and I strongly urge you to vote for Sheryl Wambsgans for Bozeman city judge in the current election. Elizabeth HarrisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheryl Wambsgans Judge Bozeman Law Work Politics Sociology Community Citizen Fill-in Experience Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Replogle, Marguerite "Margie" Leona Posted: 1 a.m. Lewis, Samuel Joseph Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Innovative, creative solutions needed for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic, Coburn, Cunningham should stay on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the wrong choice for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back