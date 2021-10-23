Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Maggie Sullivan Rose Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When filling out your ballot for the Nov. 2 election, please join me in voting for Sheryl Wambsgans for Bozeman Municipal Court judge.I have had the pleasure of being Sheryl’s law partner, and I can speak directly to her integrity, compassion, and adherence to the rule of law. Sheryl has the right temperament for this position, as she is fair, levelheaded, and kind. When performing functions as a substitute judge, Sheryl approaches her judicial work with the seriousness and compassion required. Sheryl meets the individual who appears before her where he or she is, not where society believes he or she should be. I believe this approach to criminal work is imperative as we, the citizens of Bozeman, work to become a more just and equal society.The correctional and sentencing policy of Montana, that all judges are bound to follow, allows for punishment of the offender, protection of the victim and society at large, restitution (punishment for the crime), and rehabilitation of the offender. Sentencing must also be certain, timely, consistent, and understandable. These complex objectives of our criminal justice system must all be implemented in a criminal sentence so as to subject the offender to the least severe sentence while achieving the goals stated above. Such a job is not for the faint of heart and requires a steady hand. Sheryl Wambsgans fits the job description. Her work as a sub-judge, family law GAL and neutral, litigation advocate, trial attorney, and public defender provides us with the record that evidences her judicial temperament and ability to meet the needs of all, not the few.I encourage Bozeman voters to take this election seriously. Our votes matter and I believe the benefit to Bozeman would be tremendous were Sheryl to take the helm in Bozeman Municipal Court. A steady hand, indeed. Maggie Sullivan RoseBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheryl Wambsgans Judge Law Criminal Law Vote Offender Punishment Election Steady Hand Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republican Party's policies are killing business Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back