Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race

Cory Pulfrey
Oct 29, 2021

I am writing in support of Sheryl Wambsgans' candidacy to become Bozeman's second Municipal Court judge. I have known Sheryl for about 12 years and based on my frequent interactions with her over that time believe there are (at least) three reasons voters should support her for this position.

First, she has both a very high energy level and strong work ethic as evidenced by, amongst other things, establishing and running a successful, growing Bozeman law practice. Second, she would bring a fresh, unique perspective to the court being both a currently practicing attorney, oftentimes in Bozeman Municipal Court, and a substitute judge in that same court. I think this recent and deep experience on both sides of the bench allows her to bring a more balanced and thoughtful temperament to the role of municipal court judge. Finally, Sheryl has very high integrity. Integrity is defined as the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. Everyone who knows Sheryl well will agree that definition fits her well.

Please vote for Sheryl Wambsgans for municipal court judge.

Cory Pulfrey
Bozeman