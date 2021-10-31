Support Local Journalism


Sheryl Wambsgans is just one of those rare individuals (especially in this day and age) that possesses the utmost moral character and bombproof integrity. I have known Sheryl for several years and wholeheartedly support her for the next Municipal Court judge of Bozeman. I have dealt with her in legal cases and disputes and what you see is what you get.

I firmly believe Sheryl is the most enlightened choice and a perfect fit for the judge position. This is a person who knows the tug-of-war between case backlogs and tight resources and is good at balancing both defendants’ and victims’ rights in order to ensure equal access to the justice system. Please vote for Sheryl!

Andy Willett

Bozeman

