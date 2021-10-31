Letter to the editor: Wambsgans a perfect fit for municipal judge seat Andy Willett Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sheryl Wambsgans is just one of those rare individuals (especially in this day and age) that possesses the utmost moral character and bombproof integrity. I have known Sheryl for several years and wholeheartedly support her for the next Municipal Court judge of Bozeman. I have dealt with her in legal cases and disputes and what you see is what you get. I firmly believe Sheryl is the most enlightened choice and a perfect fit for the judge position. This is a person who knows the tug-of-war between case backlogs and tight resources and is good at balancing both defendants’ and victims’ rights in order to ensure equal access to the justice system. Please vote for Sheryl! Andy WillettBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheryl Wambsgans Perfect Law Judge Individual Dispute Tug-of-war Seat Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back