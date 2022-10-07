Honor, integrity, ethics and exceptional standards of conduct are foundational to every branch of American military, and north stars for most Montana families. Ryan Zinke falls short in all of these standards, despite the tee shirt he wears around town (or in California) with the SEAL Trident. He likes to tout his military service as qualifying for Congress, yet fails to abide by its code of conduct. I am familiar with that code. Character matters and he’s not qualified.
In fact, honor ought to be the standard by which Montanans elect Monica Tranel, and dismiss Ryan Zinke. Sure, he avoided conviction and didn’t get caught, but the pattern of misdeeds is what’s at issue here. Don’t let him make another end-run around values that have distinguished the service of so many of Montana’s active and veteran military men and women. He just doesn’t measure up to them, nor should he be their representative.
No, Ryan Zinke is not distinguished by high standards of honor and integrity. He should not be given the privilege of serving Montana’s honorable voters who live their lives ethically and with integrity everyday. Instead of living up to the SEAL Ethos, Ryan Zinke got the tee shirt.
Stephen Nobel
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.